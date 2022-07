(Omaha, NE) -- Investigators with the Omaha division of the Drug Enforcement Administration seize tens of thousands of fake pills during a recent bust. The DEA says investigators seized about 32,000 pills over a two-day span that began on July 8th. The DEA says it's seized about 151,500 pills in Nebraska this year, an increase of over 68,700 compared to the same time last year.

