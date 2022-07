If there’s one person who knows Stamford,it’s real estate agent Libby Matson. She grew up in the city, where her parents built one of the first houses on Dolphin Cove. There Matson attended King School — formerly King Low Heywood Thomas, a private, coeducational day school — from kindergarten through high school and later taught there. And while her educational career — she holds a degree in that subject from Rollins College — would take her to private admissions at Ridgefield Academy before she segued to real estate, she says, “I feel I never really left Stamford.” Indeed, she lives there today.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO