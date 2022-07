Some moments are forever vivid such the time a tall figure walked into my tiny office when it was located under the staircase up to Brand Bobosky’s Law Offices, then located on the corner of Chicago Avenue by the Main Street Bridge. Something about this kind family man with his passion for rock music assured me he’d be a perfect fit for PN. And Scott Itter who called himself “Dr. Music” began contributing meaningful monthly missives about more than music. In late June, we received good news/bad news that for now, Scott is taking a break to devote more time to his growing photography business and interviews. With much gratitude for his dedication to our efforts, we said we’d post his parting thoughts. —PN.

