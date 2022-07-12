Aaron Paul lists East Boise home for sale

Idaho native and movie star Aaron Paul put his Boise home on the market. “The Klein House” as it’s called, is just over 2,000 square feet on Warm Springs Avenue in Boise’s east end. Designed by Art Troutner, the mid-century home is listed near $1.3 million....
Now, we need you all to take a few deep breaths with us before we begin… Ready?. Deep breath in… Deep breath out. *Repeat as many times as needed, and then proceed.*. Concert goers all over the Treasure Valley woke up this morning to some terribly tragic news.
It’s not often that we get a television show filmed here in little old Idaho…. In fact, it seems like every time a celebrity even visits the Gem State, we are absolutely beside ourselves with excitement. Recently the actor Henry Winkler posted photographs of himself fishing here in Idaho,...
We all know that gas is ridiculously expensive and it seems that the cost of pretty much everything continues to rise -- including rent. The argument could be made that it's cheaper to buy, but is it? The economy feels so out of whack that even $1,500/month in Boise pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Antique World Mall was forced to close after a neighboring business, the old Reel Theater, collapsed late last month. The collapse is having a greater impact on some of the vendors who have not been able to use the location. Eldon Sorenson is the...
High school is so important to experience in life. It’s an era of discovery that will literally shape who you are meant to be in the future. Can things change and someone is completely different than they were in high school? Of course! But that doesn’t mean high school didn’t play an important role. We’re all human after all.
Growing up, whenever it was our birthday, my mom would always have us pick our favorite dinner and she would make it for us. For years, like through my 24th birthday, I always picked my mom’s lasagna for my birthday dinner — now we just go to Texas Roadhouse with my grandparent or something haha!
More home sellers are dropping their asking prices as rising mortgage interest rates and inflation ease competition in the market. Some cities are seeing more price cuts than others. Boise, Idaho, took the lead in June, with 61.5% of sellers cutting their asking prices, according to a new report from Redfin.
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo has channeled her way into the homes and hearts of millions of Americans, and she's about to do the same in Boise, Idaho. Her ethereal gift for connecting with angels and our departed loved ones, who Theresa lovingly refers to as "Spirit," has helped thousands heal from loss and grief.
When it comes to what makes a restaurant "fun" everyone has a different opinion. After an extensive search of all the restaurants in Idaho, one publication has pinpointed a certain restaurant as the "most fun." In your opinion, what makes for a fun restaurant? Dozens of TVs playing all the...
If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Jordan Hall’s house first appears briefly between the trees on the drive up the Quail Ridge subdivision in Boise. At night, Hall’s rainbow gay pride lights appear faint from the road because of the shining white porch...
The old Reel Theater location on Overland Rd. in Boise collapsed late last month. In January, the theater closed due to the lack of business from the COVID-19 Pandemic. About five months later, the theatre building suffered severe visible damage when a beam collapsed, causing its neighboring business, the Antique World Mall, to temporarily close.
Hello Wednesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your roundup. An old movie theatre on Overland in Boise collapsed, causing Antique World Mall to temporarily close, we have the details. Plus, find out about the new restaurant that will take over the former Hyde House. Today: 100° ☀️ Hot and sunny....
From Boise up to Northern Idaho, there are a surprising amount of castle homes in the Gem State. If you live in or around Boise, there are at least two in our area that you’re familiar with. Perhaps one of the most infamous is the one located just outside of the Warm Springs Historic District. The home itself isn’t historic. Construction on it actually started in 2009. Some people think it’s an eyesore. Others are fascinated by the rumor mill that surrounds it. The rumor that just about everyone has heard is that the original owner/builder built the castle as a way to get revenge on a neighbor or ex. How true is that rumor? We dug into it when we put together a list of 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Massive Boise Castle.
Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
Montana, Utah, Idaho... Carly Pearce is making her way through all of our favorite states and concert spots as she travels with Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion for the Here and Now Tour — coming to BOISE July 27th!. Carly Pearce recently posted to her Instagram Stories about being...
The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
Could the once unbeatable and overvalued Boise housing market finally be coming to an end? A new report just out says that median home prices in Ada County dropped for the first time in years. The Boise market's rise in value has made Idaho famous due to the meteoric rise...
Life as a parent can be hectic at times but at the end of the day, it’s one of the most rewarding roles one could have in life. The best part? You get the opportunities to share (and relive) some of the best moments of your childhood with your children. Before there were tablets and iPhones, we had a thing called books. We’re not talking about these “new age” books either, we’re talking about the classics such as ‘Corduroy’ (the bear in case anyone forgot!), ‘The Giving Tree’, and my personal favorite, ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’
OWYHEE COUNTY - Jared Holt, of Homedale, Idaho just keeps reupping himself. On July 9, Jared was fishing on the Snake River in Owyhee County when he landed a new state catch-and-release record flathead catfish. The behemoth 43 inch long fish was just an inch longer than the previous record, which was set back in 2020 by none other than Holt himself.
