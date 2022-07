BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We’re certainly seeing an increase in cases of all ages across the state, fortunately we’re seeing less severity of illness. So, we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and an increase in severely ill patients, but nothing to the levels we were seeing before,” said Dr. Amy Rabalais, Associate Medical Director with Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

