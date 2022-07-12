ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coca-Cola Launches Limited Edition Ole Miss Baseball National Championship Bottle

By John Macon Gillespie
OXFORD, Miss. -- Coca-Cola has released a limited edition bottle commemorating the 2022 Ole Miss Rebels baseball national championship.

The Rebels announced the news on Tuesday. The bottle is complete with the trademark Coca-Cola red label and features the Ole Miss national championship logo on the side.

The 2022 season marks Ole Miss' first baseball national championship in school history and the first in the career of head coach Mike Bianco. Bianco and pitcher Hunter Elliott recently earned postseason honors from D1Baseball.

In Bianco's 22 seasons with the Rebels, he has coached them to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Super Regional appearances, and two College World Series visits. Bianco is also the third-winningest coach in SEC baseball history with 854 career wins behind Ron Polk and Skip Bertman.

Bianco made all of the right calls regarding the pitching staff when the Rebels were in a midseason slump. One of those decisions was to promote Elliott from the bullpen to the starting rotation, a choice that paid off for both the coach and true freshman southpaw.

Elliott was a crucial part of the Ole Miss championship run, only allowing four earned runs in four starts during the NCAA Tournament, and has now earned his third Freshman All-American nod for his role in the postseason.

In his freshman year, Elliott recorded a 2.70 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. Elliott's ERA ranked third in the SEC and his strikeout total was the sixth most in the conference.

