Michael Thomas, a fan favorite in New Orleans, looks to return to the field in 2022 after missing all of the 2021 NFL season with an ankle/foot injury. Thomas, playing in just seven games over the past two seasons, is surrounded with much uncertainty heading into the new year on the field and in fantasy football. The top-scoring fantasy wide receiver in the league in 2019, MT's dominance is a distant memory in the minds of many fantasy football owners.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO