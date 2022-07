INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — David Greene, a pastor who is president of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, believes a new Indiana law will be a real threat to public safety. “People who normally would not be walking around with guns on their hips will be. Whether having a license, or not having a license, they will feel empowered to have a weapon on them,” Greene said.

