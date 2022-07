A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Authorities have identified the woman killed in a drowning incident Tuesday on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting last weekend in Wenatchee in which numerous shots hit a home but nobody was injured and A Renton man who pleaded guilty to molesting a child during a visit to Entiat was sentenced Wednesday to a year and one day in prison.

