Have you missed the big indoor book sales at the Dunwoody Library? I sure have, so it made my day when I received the latest Friends of the Library newsletter (FODL) with this announcement from Jackie Wiley, president of the FODL: “We are excited to be able to get back to having indoor sales. Due to space limitations, we will be dividing the sales into a children's sale and an adults' sale. Both will be held in the Williams Room.”

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO