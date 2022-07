London, England – Nicki Minaj has been accused of shoving a fan amid the chaos of her canceled meet and greet in London on Monday (July 11). The Young Money superstar had arranged to meet with fans at a venue in Camden at midday, but the event spiralled out of control after thousands of fans showed up. When Nicki eventually appeared hours later than scheduled, she was mobbed by the crowd and had to be escorted back into her SUV before speeding away.

