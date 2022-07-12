ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Someone Stole Seacrest’s Flip Flops at the Beach

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8cuI_0gcwtcwY00

Would you ever wear someone's old flip-flops?! Someone may or may not have taken Ryan Seacrest's beloved sandals from the beach over the weekend.

Seacrest shared the hilarious story on-air, revealing he left his broken-in sandals on the sand to take a walk on the beach and came back to find them missing.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget

Don't let their relaxed vibe fool you — boyfriend jeans can be one of the most difficult denim items to shop for. Finding the perfect pair means finding just the right blend of fit, texture, and wash, which can sometimes feel impossible. Still, even with all these variables at play, our experts agree that finding the perfect boyfriend jeans is more of an art than a science. But with brands offering more size ranges, fits, and washes than ever before, the task of finding your perfect pair means kissing lots of frogs to find your denim-clad prince.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
People

There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now

Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood. The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Why Puddle Pants Are the Perfect Antidote to Skinny Jeans

Puddle pants make up for what they lack in practicality with stylish insouciance. These slouchy slacks are distinguished by their long, pooling length that creates the silhouette of a puddle around the foot and ankle. Though they’re the kind of trend that might make a seamstress shudder, this devil-may-care approach to dragging your hemline along the ground accomplishes a distinct type of effortlessness, particularly when worn with chunky flats, sneakers, or sandals à la Zoe Kravitz and Bella Hadid.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flip Flops#Would You Ever#Walk On The Beach#Sandals
WWD

Billy Porter Wears Dramatic Rick Owens Sweater With Lifted Shoulders & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter is famed for experimenting with red carpet style, known for gravitating toward gender-fluid looks. The 52-year-old actor certainly didn’t waiver from that expectation when dressing for the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, arriving in a futuristic outfit for the occasion. To attend the award show celebrating Black excellence and culture, Porter wore head-to-toe Rick Owens from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The two-piece slate gray look consisted of a mid-thigh long-sleeve sweater with dramatically lifted shoulders and roomy sleeves. The avant-garde top was paired with a form-fitting floor-length skirt with a...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie Loves This Chic Dress-Over-Pants Look For Summer

Everyone has their own criteria when creating a summer capsule wardrobe. For some, optimal comfort and breathability are a priority. Meanwhile, others prefer to sport fashion-forward finds and let comfort take a back seat. Angelina Jolie’s dress-over-pants outfit, though, is a look that accomplishes both at the same time. She wore the comfortable and stylish look over July 4 weekend while exploring Rome with her kids and fellow actor Salma Hayek. (They are currently filming Jolie’s forthcoming directorial feature, Without Blood, in Europe.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday. Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Nicole Kidman Walking the Balenciaga Runway Was the Biggest Surprise of Couture Week

Demna wasn’t affraid to dream big when it came to the casting of his latest Balenciaga couture show. It’s not every day that Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa walk a runway show, and they weren’t even the ones that turned the most heads. Following Kardashian was none other than Nicole Kidman, confidently making her runway debut in black evening gloves and draped one-shoulder silver dress that took the atelier 160 hours to make. Her appearance came as a complete surprise: Whereas Kardashian is almost always sporting Demna’s designs—including in the house’s latest series of campaigns—and Lipa has been incorporating Balenciaga into her current world tour wardrobe, Kidman’s most notable tie to the house goes back to 2007. And even then, the Balenciaga dress that she wore to that year’s Oscars was designed not by Demna, but by Nicolas Ghesquière.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea. There was no avoiding the elephant in the room on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM series, Radio Andy. News that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing broke mid-show on July 11, prompting a discussion between Andy and his co-host, actor John Hill.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Spotted Moving Out Of Their Home After She Cuts Ties & Quits Booze

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was spotted moving out of their home after the actress came clean about their troubled relationship, getting sober, and ending their romance. Article continues below advertisement. Hickerson — who was arrested several times for domestic violence during their relationship — was photographed loading cardboard boxes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.
CHICAGO, IL
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Gives Goddess Energy in Gold Spiked Corset Gown & Bejeweled Sandals at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna made a striking arrival at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Taraji P. Henson will host the biggest night in Black culture. The star-studded event will also feature performances by Lizzo, Chance The Rapper, Chloe Bailey, Latto, Jack Harlow, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim and many others. Blac Chyna is among the many faces to step out for the eventful evening. The media personality gave major goddess vibes as she hit the red carpet in a gold bustier top, which had chess pieces and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy