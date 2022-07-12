ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Award nominations 2022: key categories

By Justin Enriquez, Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pbzkg_0gcwtb3p00

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race”(VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Television Movie

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
Daily Mail

Succession receives a whopping 25 Emmy nominations including Lead Actor nods for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong... making the HBO series the most-nominated show of the year

HBO's Succession topped the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, garnering a total of 25 nods, and becoming the most-nominated show of the year. It was announced that the dramedy picked up nominations for Best Drama Series, as well as two entries into the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category with Brian Cox, 76, and Jeremy Strong, 43.
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Tony Shalhoub
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Zendaya
Zendaya
Rupaul
Rupaul
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Oscar Isaac
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
Daily Mail

Emmy Award nominations 2022: full list

Stranger Things (Netflix) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession) Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Jodie Comer...
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
TheWrap

Emmy Nominations by Network: HBO and HBO Max Lead the Industry With Combined 104 Nods

The combined might of HBO and HBO Max scored 140 Emmy nominations Tuesday to lead all networks as the 2022 honorees were announced this morning, edging out Netflix (104) for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This represented a jump up for HBO/Max from 130 Emmy nods last year and the 20th time that the HBO brand has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or platform in a single year.
Time Out Global

Jodie Comer and ‘Succession’ score big at the Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations brought a tonne of good news for the Brits currently adorning our TV screens and streaming platforms. Leading the way with 25 nominations with HBO’s massive hit show, ‘Succession’, which will be vying with other Netflix big hitters ‘Ozark’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’ – among others – at US telly’s big awards night on September 13.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Life is a cabaret! Glam Liza Minnelli, 76, hits the town for a night out with friends in her first appearance since being 'sabotaged' on the Oscars stage with Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli was all glammed up for a night out with friends in the first sighting of the revered star since her controversial appearance at this year's Oscars. DailyMail.com spotted the legendary entertainer Saturday looking glamorous in a black sequined jacket, red scarf, black pants and leather shoes. Liza, the...
The Week

Succession leads 2022 Emmy nominations with 25 nods

The 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and it's once again a great morning for HBO. Nominees for September's awards show were announced Tuesday, and HBO's Succession led overall with a total of 25 nods. That included Outstanding Drama Series, where the other nominees were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets. Squid Game made history as the first non-English show nominated in this top drama category.
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
ScreenCrush

2022 Emmy Nominations: All of This Year’s Contenders

The Emmys have revealed the nominees up for their 2022 awards. The top show of the year, at least in terms of nominations was HBO’s Succession, which got 25 nominations including Best Drama. In second place was Ted Lasso, the popular comedy series from Apple starring Jason Sudeikis. It earned 20 nominations, including Best Comedy. Also earning 20 nominations was The White Lotus, the recent limited series from HBO.
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
Variety

Quinta Brunson Becomes the First Black Woman to Receive Three Comedy Emmy Noms With ‘Abbott Elementary’

Quinta Brunson has just made Emmy history with “Abbott Elementary.” Landing three nominations for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series (for the “Pilot”), she is the first Black woman to earn three noms in the comedy categories in the same year. At 32, Brunson is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category.
