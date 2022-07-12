ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Peeping tom suspect had hidden camera installed in his guest bathroom, spied on women

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
Daniel Toy

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man faces multiple charges after police say he used his cell phone to take pictures of a woman inside a dressing room.

Officers were called to the Target near 101st and Memorial in May. When they arrived, the victim said she spotted a phone under the fitting room door as she tried on clothing.

She confronted the man, who police identified as Daniel Toy.

Officers say Toy tried to barricade himself in a neighboring dressing room, but the victim stood in his way. The victim demanded to see his phone, but Toy fought back, saying “no.”

The victim yelled for help as Toy deleted images on his phone. He ran off before officers arrived, but officers were able to identify him.

Once Toy was identified, detectives with the Special Victims Unit were able to serve a search warrant at Toy’s home. Inside, investigators found a hidden camera installed in his guest bathroom.

More than 40 images were found on electric devices in Toy’s home, showing women in multiple stores across Tulsa. The images were taken between Aug. 2021 to March 2022.

Toy was arrested on Jul. 11 on five charges of Peeping Tom with Photographic/Electronic Equipment. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

