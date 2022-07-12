ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

2 found dead in St. Augustine Shores, authorities don't suspect foul play

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was investigating after two people were found dead in their home in the St. Augustine Shores on Monday, according to agency spokeswoman Peret Pass.

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit responded and began an investigation, according to Pass.

The sheriff's office believes the deaths were a murder-suicide, according to Pass. Both people suffered gunshot wounds.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no cause for concern to the community," according to Pass.

CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
