The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office was investigating after two people were found dead in their home in the St. Augustine Shores on Monday, according to agency spokeswoman Peret Pass.

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit responded and began an investigation, according to Pass.

The sheriff's office believes the deaths were a murder-suicide, according to Pass. Both people suffered gunshot wounds.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no cause for concern to the community," according to Pass.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: 2 found dead in St. Augustine Shores, authorities don't suspect foul play