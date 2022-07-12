ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Endowment selects next president

ku.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE — Dan Martin is the next president of KU Endowment. KU Endowment Board of Trustees Chair Dave Dillon introduced Martin at a meeting with staff earlier today, July 12. Martin currently serves as the chief philanthropy officer at the Texas division of St. Luke’s Health and has extensive experience in...

today.ku.edu

WIBW

TPS finally fully accredited by Kansas system following 5-year climb

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a half-decade uphill climb for full accreditation, Topeka Public Schools has finally reached the milestone for Kansas Educational Systems. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says the Accreditation Review Council convened in May and June to review systems for KESA Accreditation for the upcoming school year.
TOPEKA, KS
kcstudio.org

In Memoriam: Laura DeAngelis (1973-2022)

Laura DeAngelis with “Eagle” at Johnson County Community College (photo by Bret Gustafson) The main purpose of her art, said Laura DeAngelis, was to reveal “the workings of our inner worlds and in turn, the visible reflection of that which is invisible.” The accomplished Kansas City artist, who passed away April 25 in Purcellville, Virginia, wanted her art to probe “the ancient and mysterious connection between humans and animals.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
ku.edu

Grant will expand Russian studies program for Kansas high schools

LAWRENCE — A University of Kansas researcher has received a grant from the U.S. Russia Foundation (USRF) for $220,000 to provide opportunities and access to Russian studies to Kansas high school students, primarily through the offering of free, online elementary Russian language courses. Ani Kokobobo, associate professor and chair...
KANSAS STATE
ku.edu

Hubert Humphrey Fellows to present research July 20-22

LAWRENCE — Thirty international fellows with the Hubert H. Humphrey Pre-Academic Program will present their research at a forum from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 20- 22 in the Malott Room at the Kansas Union. The presentations are the culmination of the eight-week program, which is funded by...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a remarkable 48-year run in the broadcasting business, 13′s Ralph Hipp announced Thursday that he will retire. Ralph joined 13 NEWS the first time in April of 1990 to take the reins anchoring 13 NEWS at 10. The veteran anchorman who just marked 30 years of bringing our newscasts into your home, will depart the anchor desk on September 2nd. He first gave retirement some thought more than two years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

The county that's Democrats’ best hope in Kansas

Kansas Democrats’ best hope of holding on to power this year runs through Johnson County, a historically Republican county outside Kansas City that has been trending blue in recent years. But school elections in 2021 may have shown early vulnerability for Democrats. Several conservative candidates won election to local...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas advance voting: Here’s what you need to know to vote early

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that. Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.
KANSAS STATE

