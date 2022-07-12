ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

NHS Borders strives to avoid cancelling surgery

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health board has said it is doing "everything possible" to try to avoid cancelling more routine operations. NHS Borders was forced to halt non-emergency surgery last week due to "extreme pressures" at the Borders General...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Cross-border health scheme extended for year

A scheme which allows patients in Northern Ireland to apply to have their treatment carried out in the Republic of Ireland has been extended. The Department of Health has allocated a further £5m towards the Health Services Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme. Patients in NI can access private treatment...
The Independent

Nottingham hospital trust to be prosecuted over death of baby

A hospital trust is being prosecuted over the death of a baby which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.Wynter Sophia Andrews died on September 15 2019 after she was born via Caesarean section at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, East Midlands.An inquest the following year found that she died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – and this could have been avoided if staff had delivered her earlier.We have now concluded our investigation into the care provided to a mother and her baby by Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust....
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
The Independent

Thousands of patients still catching Covid on hospital wards amid warning of new wave

Thousands of patients are still catching Covid on hospital wards, analysis shows, as scientists have warned that Britain could be facing a new wave of coronavirus.Just days after the NHS dropped a requirement to wear masks within hospitals and GP practices, data shows that 19 per cent of positive patients on wards are likely to have caught the virus in hospital.Doctors told The Independent they had struggled to contain outbreaks on wards, with one warning that “hospitals enrich infection”.The figures, compiled by the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, show that the proportion of people who are likely to have caught...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms

The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
BBC

Sore throat and cough top symptoms that could be Covid

Top symptoms that could be Covid are a sore throat or a cough, according to data from 17,500 people who said they had tested positive for the virus this week. Other common ones reported were headache and blocked nose. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or taste...
BBC

Royal Derby Hospital: Woman endures painful 17-hour A&E wait

The family of a woman left waiting for more than 17 hours in at accident and emergency department said they were "far from happy". Rebecca Smith arrived at the Royal Derby Hospital at 19:45 BST on Thursday but was not seen until about 13:00 on Friday. She then returned to...
BBC

Norwich-bound flight's passengers 'exhausted' by Birmingham diversion

Passengers returning from a holiday in Turkey were left "exhausted" when a flight diversion saw them having to travel for hours in taxis to get home. Tui's flight from Dalaman to Norwich landed at Birmingham in the early hours of Saturday, with travellers then waiting four hours for their bags.
CNN

It's time to start paying more attention to Covid-19 again

While Covid-19 began to feel like an afterthought to many Americans, a new variant snuck up on the US and is now driving up infection and hospitalization rates. The new subvariant of Omicron, BA.5, shows how the virus continues to evolve around the best efforts of humanity to defeat it.
The Independent

Great Ormond Street Hospital bosses agree settlement after boy left disabled

A relative of a boy left disabled following treatment at one of the world’s most famous children’s hospitals has reached agreement after taking legal action, a judge has been told.Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias on Thursday approved a settlement, which includes payment of a lump sum of nearly £7 million, after the relative sued the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust on the boy’s behalf.Judge Dias was told, at a High Court hearing in London, how the boy, who is now in his early teens, suffered a “catastrophic” injury while receiving treatment about a decade ago.He...
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
The Independent

All ambulance services in England ‘on highest level of alert’

All ambulance services in England are on the highest level of alert and are under “extreme pressure”, trusts are confirming.A combination of Covid absences among staff, difficulty caused by the hot weather and ongoing delays in handing over patients to A&E has left ambulance trusts struggling to cope.Several ambulance services confirmed to the PA news agency they were on the highest level of alert after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported this was the case for all 10 in England. All have been contacted for comment.West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been on the highest level of alert –...
BBC

Cornwall hospitals declare internal 'critical incident'

Bosses of hospitals in Cornwall have declared an internal critical incident due to "acute pressure" on beds. The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) said bed blocking, which had risen by more than 20% since April, had been holding up ambulances. People with non-emergency needs have been asked to contact...
BBC

Disabled woman fined more than £1,000 for parking in disabled spot

A disabled woman faces fines of more than £1,000 for using a disabled car parking space outside her flat. Cerys Gemma, who lives in Cardiff Bay, said the space allocated to her flat is inaccessible for her. Instead, she has been using one of the parking spaces reserved for...
BBC

Paramedics' time wasted by long handovers, former doctor says

A former doctor with 20 years' experience has said paramedics are "having their time wasted" waiting to handover patients at hospital. Dr Barbara Skew said it took 14 hours for her to be admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Monday after suffering a dislocated hip. She said she had...
The Independent

Heatwave pushes NHS to ‘tipping point’ as hospitals and ambulance services declare black alert

A spike in Covid absences and the extended heatwave have left NHS hospitals and ambulance services struggling to cope.The hot weather is also driving more patients to A&E departments, and callers are being urged not to use 999 except in serious emergencies.All 10 ambulance trusts in England are on black alert, the highest level, while health leaders warn that “ill-equipped” hospital buildings are struggling to store medicines correctly amid the abnormally high temperatures.Martin Flaherty, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, said: “The NHS ambulance sector is under intense pressure, with all ambulance services operating at the highest...
