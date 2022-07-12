NHS Borders strives to avoid cancelling surgery

A hospital trust is being prosecuted over the death of a baby which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.Wynter Sophia Andrews died on September 15 2019 after she was born via Caesarean section at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, East Midlands.An inquest the following year found that she died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – and this could have been avoided if staff had delivered her earlier.We have now concluded our investigation into the care provided to a mother and her baby by Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust....

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 16 HOURS AGO