The ACLU of Ohio is alleging the Buckeye Valley School Board violated the first amendment rights of a Columbus author and students. It’s Okay to be a Unicorn! is a children's book by Jason Tharp. The book is about a unicorn pretending to be a horse until he learns to embrace his true self. Tharp was invited by Buckeye Valley West Elementary School to read his book in April, but district administration stopped him from reading after some parents and school board members thought it conveyed a pro LGBTQ+ message.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO