Congratulations to Thibodaux native Monique M. Crochet for being appointed to the North Lafourche Conservation, Levee, and Drainage District!. Crochet is the executive director of external affairs for Nicholls State University. “I am humbled and happy to have been nominated to serve on the North Lafourche Levee District,” Crochet said, “I would like to thank Representative Beryl Amedee for the nomination and Governor Edwards for his appointment. I am so proud of what this Board has accomplished since its inception and this should make Lafourche Parish residents happy and feel protected. I know I have a lot to learn, but I have no doubt that the Commissioners on this Board will help me and will continue to have the passion for protecting people, property, and our way of life here in Lafourche Parish. I also know that Dwayne and his team will continue to provide the most up-to-date information on all completed projects and new projects that help keep Lafourche Parish protected.”

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO