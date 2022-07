SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -As it gets hotter outside, air conditioners are working overtime. All that energy is causing utility bills to go up with the temperatures. With the cost of everything going up it can be difficult to make ends meet. OACAC now has summer assistance programs to help low-income households with utility bills as the weather heats up. Under the Federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), you can get help paying the bills to keep your home cool.

