Governor Reynolds discusses Iowa’s fentanyl problems

UPDATED – Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference today to highlight a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby Counties. “Fentanyl is here and the threat is real. In our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune,” Reynolds says.

2 DAYS AGO