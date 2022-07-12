Governor Reynolds discusses Iowa’s fentanyl problems

Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Kim Reynolds doesn’t commit to ‘red flag’ law in Iowa despite new funds
A new federal law provides assistance for states that enact "red flag" laws to keep guns out of the hands of people at risk of harming themselves or others. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds was tight-lipped this week on whether Iowa would implement “red flag” gun...
ktwb.com
COVID cases jump 30% in Iowa; hospitalizations up
DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — The state’s COVID-19 infection rate increased significantly in the past week when there were 5,187 new confirmed cases, a 30% jump from the week prior, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly update on Wednesday. The increase snapped a two-month...
GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren’t rushing abortion laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem had pledged to “immediately” call a special legislative session to “guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota” if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But nearly three weeks after that ruling, the first-term Republican remains unusually quiet about exactly what she […]
Iowa DNR sends firefighters to assist other states
With wildfires raging in parts of the west, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fire Program has sent firefighters to other states.
KCCI.com
Iowa Attorney General urges state to pass 'red flag' law
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Tuesday called on the state legislature to support a so-called red flag law aimed at reducing gun violence. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have such laws in place. "It'll provide protection against some situations," Miller said....
Sioux City Journal
MercyOne Western Iowa's president is leaving health system
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Western Iowa announced in a statement Wednesday that its president will be leaving the MercyOne system next month. The statement said Beth Hughes is departing for a professional opportunity with a health care system in Buffalo, New York. The statement noted that Hughes has made "many...
KCCI.com
Positive COVID-19 tests jump by nearly 2,000 in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — PositiveCOVID-19 tests have gone up by nearly 2,000 in Iowa in the last week. Weekly numbers reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health have hovered around 4,600 for the last several weeks but have jumped to 6,452 this week. Hospitalizations and ICU patients have...
KCRG.com
Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change
Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
Well-Known Iowa Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
Iowa is home to some beautiful sights. Nestled between two of America's great rivers (the Mississippi and Missouri) and with plenty of things to see in the middle, the Hawkeye State is a lot more than just rolling fields of corn. That being said, one city, in particular, has the...
Governor Reynolds says influx of fentanyl to Iowa is increasing at an alarming rate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Deric and Kathy Kidd said their son's life was cut short due to a pill he took before bed last July. "Our son was taken from us on July 30 2021," Deric said. "De did not overdose, he did not want to leave this world."
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds and officials warn Iowans of dangerous Fentanyl and fake pills
UPDATED – Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference today to highlight a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby Counties. “Fentanyl is here and the threat is real. In our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune,” Reynolds says.
Radio Iowa
Attorney General encourages lawmakers to pass a ‘red flag’ law
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is encouraging Iowa lawmakers to support a “red flag” law. Red flag law involves reporting concerns to the police who can temporarily take a gun away from someone. Miller, a Democrat, says Iowa should take advantage of $750 million dollars allocated to states...
Turbines and Zoning Regulations Leads Iowa Farmer To File Lawsuit
When you drive through Iowa, especially through the farmland, you will probably see the rows of windmills. These windmills help place Iowa as a leader in wind energy production- producing 57 percent of the state's energy. But not all windmills/windmill farms are met with open arms. When MidAmerican Energy announced...
Chairman slams Indian Health Services hiring decision
The chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has slammed the federal agency that delivers health care to approximately 130,000 Native Americans located in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa for declining to hire tribal leaders’ choice for an area director.
kjan.com
Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes
(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
Iowa AG office investigates surge of solar panel installation complaints
Out-of-state solar panel installers are publishing advertisements riddled with misleading information regarding Iowa’s solar tax credit.
Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions
A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest
An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest.
ABC7 Chicago
Underground beer cave built more than 150 years ago rediscovered in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa -- In Iowa, history lovers can now hoist a glass in honor of a 19th-century beer cave that has been rediscovered. Connected to a brewery with a colorful past -- and found by chance -- the underground beer cave is generating the latest buzz in Winterset. Built more...
These Are Some of The Best Car Insurance Companies in Iowa
You spend a lot of money on your car, so you want to try and protect it. No one tries to get into an accident or take damage to their car but it does happen. Whether it be a fender bender to something much more serious, you're always trying to avoid your car being hit or hitting another car on the road.
KCAU 9 News
