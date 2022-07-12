Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

KSLA
 2 days ago

Voters in Bowie County could soon be...

www.ksla.com

KSLA

Changes potentially on the way for voters in Bowie County

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County could soon be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day. The county commissioners and elections administrator for the county are requesting the implementation of countywide voting centers, which would allow registered voters (there are about 70,000 in the county) to vote at any polling location on Election Day. The court voted Monday, July 11 to approve a resolution petitioning the secretary of state to allow Bowie County to move forward with this proposal during the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Bowie County making election changes

BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Talks of closing juvenile detention center in Miller Co. continue

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Talk about closing down the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center continues. During a quorum court meeting Monday night (July 11), the court instructed the county judge to present a plan for the future of the JDC. One alternative discussed was closing the facility and sending juveniles to a lockup in Pine Bluff, Ark.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

What are signs of heat-related illness in small children?

BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Tips for life jacket safety

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SUV crashes into bayou off Hwy. 2 in Hosston

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers were told to avoid Highway 2 in Hosston Wednesday morning while first responders investigated a crash that involved an SUV and an 18-wheeler. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says they got the call around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Deputies responded and found...
HOSSTON, LA

