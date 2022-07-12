Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Bowie County could soon be able to vote at any polling location on Election Day. The county commissioners and elections administrator for the county are requesting the implementation of countywide voting centers, which would allow registered voters (there are about 70,000 in the county) to vote at any polling location on Election Day. The court voted Monday, July 11 to approve a resolution petitioning the secretary of state to allow Bowie County to move forward with this proposal during the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO