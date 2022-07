A Columbia man is seriously injured when his SUV collides with a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Terry Reno, 44, fell asleep while driving on Highway 22 Tuesday morning and crossed the centerline into the path of an oncoming semi. The semi driver swerved off the side of the road to avoid a collision, but Reno’s SUV struck the side of the semi.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO