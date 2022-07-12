ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Landscaping in Minnesota: Underused plants for your yard

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are popular plants that end up...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
B105

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

Editor's Note: This was originally published in July of 2019.MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map.MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question.There are as many answers to this Good Question as there are lakes in Minnesota. When WCCO asked people on the streets of downtown Minneapolis, the answers ranged from "Duluth" to "Bemidji" to "the reservation" to "anywhere past North Branch.""It's that feeling of, 'Ahh, we're here, we're at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in Minnesota?

It's something we've all probably done while driving at night, but is it really against the law here in Minnesota to flash your headlights at another car?. There are many things we do when we're behind the wheel that is rude to our fellow drivers. Things like tailgating too closely, continuously driving in the left lane while on the highway instead of moving back over the right lane, or not letting someone in while doing the zipper merge are all rude driving behaviors.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

These Are The 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Minnesota

This is a good time for anyone looking to make a career change because every company in Minnesota seems to be hiring. Including us! We recently celebrated the retirements of a few amazing coworkers so now we’re looking for content creators, account executives, and an office manager. Learn more about the open positions with Townsquare Media.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Fox
fox9.com

We're now heading through Minnesota's warmest time of the year

(FOX 9) - Now that we are midway through the summer months of June, July, and August, we are starting to push through the warmest time of the year on average. This is the time of year when our climatological temperatures reach their peak, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the warmest weeks of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

Homeowners battle return of Japanese beetles in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Japanese beetles are active in Wisconsin again with the July heat increasing mating and feeding on crops and homeowners’ plants. The invasive species was first noticed in the U.S. in 1916 in New Jersey and has been making its way westward. “The first time I...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Riverview Dairy's expansion covers five states

Somewhere along the road I read a short article about Riverview Dairy that was milking cows on a number of farms in the upper Midwest. The big operation is based in Minnesota which surprised me because there was a time not many years ago when that state was strongly opposed to mega size dairy herds.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Longest fishing pier in Minnesota

STAPLES, Minn. — Looking to do some fishing this summer but don't have a boat?. Don't sweat it... we know a place where there is PLENTY of room to wet a line, without being elbow to elbow with fellow anglers. This installment of KARE in the Air takes us...
STAPLES, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota State Campground Problems: Booked Sites Not Being Used

We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a campsite that hasn't been reserved at a Minnesota State Park. It's a problem that most campers that are trying to book a site are aware of.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Minnesota State Fair Foods, 2022: The Walking Guide

So many of us enter the Fairgrounds using a shuttle at the West End. With that in mind, I’ve put the new foods in order based on the journey around the Fairgrounds. (Find the State Fair map at the bottom.) I’ve also ranked all 38 new items, from yum to hmmm.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy