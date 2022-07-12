ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Boat hits two tubers on Willamette River, one critically injured

By Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — A boat ran over two people, injuring one critically, as they were tubing on the Willamette River in Newberg Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the Rogers Landing boat ramp and learned the boat operator struck the two young men while towing them in the water, KOIN-TV reported.

One of them had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The other male was taken to Legacy Immanuel hospital in Portland with less severe injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the boat operator showed no signs of impairment. An investigation is ongoing.

The Newberg Graphic

Two intertubers injured after accident at Rogers Landing

TVFR and sheriff's deputies respond to the popular marine park on Monday after the accidentTwo men in their early 20s were hospitalized after a boating accident on Monday in Newberg. Both men were left with serious injuries — one of them life-threatening — and were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland for treatment. Shortly before 4 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to Rogers Landing on a report that a boat ran over two people in inner tubes. "The boat was actually towing the two inner tubers behind them and they ended up turning in one direction...
StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

