Former CEO of Procter & Gamble, AG Lafley, to Speak at DreamLarge Speaker Series This Thursday

Sarasota, FL— On Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. the Sarasota Opera Food and Wine Festival (formerly Taste of Downtown) will take place at Sarasota Opera House after a two-year break. Local restaurants will gather to serve tasty bites, wine, and other treats as a benefit for Sarasota Youth Opera. Throughout the event, there will be performances from the Youth Opera chorus and Sarasota Opera artists, as well as raffles and other activities. Tickets are now available for $75 per person, and can be purchased at www.sarasotaopera.org/foodandwinefest, at the Box Office located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236, or at (941) 328-1300. All proceeds go to support the Youth Opera program. This season, Sarasota Opera’s signature events are produced by Mary Kenealy Events. Restaurants interested in participating in this event can find registration information at www.sarasotaopera.org/foodandwinefest-registration.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO