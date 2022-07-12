ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Former CEO of Procter & Gamble, AG Lafley, to Speak at DreamLarge Speaker Series This Thursday

Cover picture for the articleThis three-part interactive speaker series kicks off July 14 with AG Lafley and continues through September with Michael Klauber and Michael Saunders. SARASOTA, Fla. – July 11, 2022 – AG Lafley, former CEO of Procter & Gamble and Founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy, is to speak at Dreamers &...

