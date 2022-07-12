Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Deadline for $750 direct payment is just weeks away – see if you qualify

ALTHOUGH the federal government ended the expanded child tax credit program in December, families can still find relief from their state.

A dozen states offer some form of child tax credits, and millions of low-income families are eligible as a result.

For instance, Connecticut residents can claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, but the deadline is July 31.

While requirements vary from state to state, millions of taxpayers earning less than $100,000 annually will qualify for credits.

In 2021 only, the federal child tax credit was temporarily boosted to a maximum of $3,600 per child under President Biden's plan, but it is back to $2,000 for 2022.

Read our child tax credit live blog for the latest news and updates…

Prosperity Now argues expanding the CTC will benefit communities of color

Prosperity Now, an organization dedicated to creating an economy free from structural racism argues the CTC is the first step to racial economic justice.

The organization points to the 70 percent of children in poverty that belong to BIPOC households.

Of the 3.7million children who escaped poverty at the end of 2021, 163,000 were Asian, 737,000 were black, and 1.4million Latino.

Prosperity Now is pushing for an extension on the CTC to help keep more families of color from falling under the poverty line.

Expanded CTC would cover costs of inflation

The letter also cited an open letter published in April by 133 economists, who argued that the expanded child tax credit is a logical answer to help families fight inflation.

“The expanded Child Tax Credit is one of the easiest, most

effective, and direct tools currently at our disposal to help families deal with the impact of inflation on family budgets.”

While the economists did not strongly call for action like the civil and racial justice groups did, all agreed that the expanded CTC would make an “important difference” for families on a budget without contributing to an increase in inflation.

Racial justice organizations fighting for CTC

In a letter to Congress, a group of more than 40 racial justice organizations pleaded for the reinstatement of the enhanced Child Tax Credit to be included in any must-pass legislation, per AS.

If this is not done, millions of families, including over half of Black and Latino children, would be denied access to this critical lifeline.

Among the 40 groups were the NAACP, the Economic Security Project, the National Urban League, UnidosUS, The Leadership Conference, and Community Change Action.

Inflation could make CTC boosts unlikely

According to GoBankingRates, the child tax credit considerably enhanced the financial stability of qualified families in the face of escalating prices, and many supporters are pressing lawmakers to provide more assistance packages.

However, it may be argued that injecting this more income into the economy through increased child tax credit payments will not help to control inflation. It may, in fact, lead to increased inflation, GoBankingRates reports.

Some officials and economists blame rising prices on increased child tax credit payments.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin tweeted last year, according to the outlet, “We’ve paid people not to work. Now we’re printing more money we don’t have. Inflation is caused by too many dollars chasing too few goods.”

Strong words for Sen Manchin

Lansdowne lives in West Virginia and had strong words for her Senator, Joe Manchin, over the end of the enhanced child tax credits.

“Go speak to the working class and see how they feel,” she said.

“I will tell you, it helped a lot. And now I’m in a predicament where I can’t work because there is no child tax credit to help me with day care.”

'You’ve got to get creative’

Joi Lansdowne started toilet training her daughter Kaleasi, who recently turned 2, after the enhanced monthly child tax credits ended, and spoke to CNN about what the conclusion of the payments meant for their family.

The mom of two said she could save money on diapers, which run her about $100 every 10 days or so, at a time when money is tighter.

“That is a huge expense,” said Lansdowne, 26, who said she’d hoped she’d keep receiving the $300 monthly payments this year.

“When you don’t have the funds to cover those things, you’ve got to get creative.”

Manchin cites government spending as major concern

Senator Manchin also expressed concerns over the cost of the Build Back Better bill and its effects on inflation.

In a news release about his “no” vote, Sen Manchin said: “The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office determined the cost is upwards of $4.5trillion which is more than double what the bill’s ardent supporters have claimed.”

“They continue to camouflage the real cost of the intent behind this bill.”

Political opposition stalls tax credit talks

Democratic senators attempted to push the bill through without Republican support, but could not get all 50 lawmakers to agree on a deal.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was strongly against Build Back Better, and the expanded child tax credit.

Like his Republican colleagues, the West Virginia politician said that he will not support an extension of the enhanced child tax credit without the addition of a work requirement for parents, CNBC reported.

Build Back Better fails to reinstitute CTC boost

In addition to mixed public support, the Build Back Better (BBB) Act — and the expanded child tax credit by extension — did not receive overwhelming praise in Congress.

BBB remains unanimously opposed by Senate Republicans, and the proposed version of the CTC has been critiqued for providing benefits to non-working families.

GOP senators including Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) have previously called for the CTC to be extended, but with a work requirement included.

Colorado senator pushes for enhanced CTC

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado has been working for the expansion of the Child Tax Credit for over eight years, per the Motley Fool.

And, given the credit’s brief increase in 2021, he’s more driven than ever to keep fighting for it.

Last year, the increased Child Tax Credit helped millions of children and families get out of poverty and put food on the table.

Much of that progress has already been reversed now that the increased credit is no longer an option.

Public sentiment on expanded CTC was positive

In January, shortly after the expanded child tax credit expired, The New York Times wrote that the tax credit was praised by experts, but garnered a more “lukewarm” reaction from the general population.

The policy generally received more than 50 percent support in public opinion polls but seemed less important to voters than other policies like lowering prescription drug costs, according to the Times.

Why the expanded CTC ended

Under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit was expanded from a $2,000 maximum benefit per child to up to $3,600.

The expansion of the tax credit was set to expire at the end of 2021, but Congress did have the opportunity to extend the boosted CTC through the $2trillion Build Back Better Act.

The stimulus bill, which included a proposal to keep the expanded CTC in place through 2022, was passed by the House of Representatives but has not been approved in the Senate.

CTC revealed income inequality

Alí Bustamante, deputy director of education, jobs, and worker power at the Roosevelt Institute, said that merely offering families a few hundred dollars extra was enough to cut child poverty by a third.

Ultimately revealing just how bad our income distribution is in the US.

“Both the White House and policymakers should take note of the fact that we always have folks who are economically insecure. It’s not limited to the pandemic,” Alí said.

Poverty increased after advance CTC payments ended

The child poverty rate jumped from 12 percent in December 2021 to 17 percent in January 2022, according to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, a 41 percent rise.

According to the report, an extra 3.7million children were then living in poverty compared to the end of December, with the largest percentage point increases occurring among Black and Latino youngsters.

CTC kept children from a 'spell of poverty'

In contrast to when payments were made in a lump sum during tax season, a recent study led by researchers from the Center for Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University found that tax credit payments were distributed monthly, preventing one in 10 children from going through a "spell of poverty" throughout the year.

From July through December 2021, the households were prevented from falling below the poverty line thanks to the monthly payments' decreased income fluctuation.

The analysis draws on fresh data that indicates the majority of Child Tax Credit users used the credits to pay for childcare, food, and clothes for their kids—expenses that are currently growing quickly.

Christopher Wimer, co-author of both studies and Columbia University co-director of the Center for Poverty & Social Policy, told Yahoo Money: “Having some regular inflow of cash is really critical for families.

"The Child Tax Credit allowed people to take a breath and served as a resource to help pay for kids and raise children.”

Who’s eligible for CTC?

Children must be age 16 or younger to be eligible for the support, and the modified gross income cannot exceed $400,000 on a joint return and $200,000 on a single or head-of-household return.

Above those incomes, a $50 decrease would apply for every $1,000 in additional income.

How to apply for CTC

To receive payments for 2022, families must wait until next year’s tax season.

According to the IRS, you can claim the child tax credit by entering your children and other dependents on Form 1040 – your tax return.

Additionally, attach a completed Schedule 8812, credits for qualifying children and other dependents.

Child tax credit 2022 explained

In 2021, millions of Americans received enhanced child tax credits but this year there are changes to payments and deadlines.

Because the enhanced child tax credit was not extended, it reverts back to its previous level – $2,000 per child.

That means for this 2022 tax year, the money will be distributed in the form of a single end-of-year tax credit, per the previous program from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Federal Reserve publishes survey on CTC

In May, The Federal Reserve released a survey claiming, “Parents who received monthly (child tax credit) payments most frequently saved the payments, spent them on their child, or used them for necessities.”

Adding, “saving was the most common use of the monthly CTC payments, with 43 percent of recipients saying they saved at least a portion of them.”

The survey also showed that parents making less money were more likely to spend on necessities rather than save.

Childcare costs exceed $10,000 for most families

More than half (57 percent) of families surveyed spent more than $10,000 on child care in 2020.

59 percent of families are on track to spend more than $10,000 on child care in 2021.

‘Affordable’ child care rate revealed

A child care rate of no more than 7 percent of a family’s household income is considered affordable, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Currently, most families have reported that they spend no less than 10percent of their household income on childcare expenses.

Cost of childcare revealed

According to the 2021 Cost of Care Survey from Care.com, most families are struggling to afford child care.