$675,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

On 713 Day, the "unofficial" official day of the city, there's no shortage of Houston-centric things to do to celebrate. For the many foodies in town, dining at one of the city's most "Houston" restaurants is fitting. After all, H-Town is lauded for its dynamic culinary scene, garnering even more national attention this year after serving as the host site for the latest season of Bravo's "Top Chef" and taking home a big win at the James Beard Foundation Awards in June.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO