Brevard County, FL

Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 6-month-old infant in Sharpes

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
 2 days ago
A 6-month-old infant was found unresponsive Saturday night at a residence in Sharpes and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the residence on Yarber Avenue after a call came in from the infant's mother saying the infant wasn't breathing, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 6-month-old was transported to an unspecified hospital and was pronounced dead.

Brevard child homicides in 2020-2021:Brevard sees 13 confirmed child homicides in 2020-2021; DCF had investigated multiple families

DCF report on Joy King-Castro, foster mom:Report by Department of Children and Families reveals missteps preceding death of 4-year-old Joy King-Castro

The Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy. BCSO is investigating the situation and waiting for the medical examiner's results to determine what led to the infant's death.

No other information was available Tueasday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline calls are anonymous, and callers are eligible for a reward.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

