I have had the privilege of knowing Lieutenant Vasser since I was a young man. I will always remember him as a man that made a point to go out of his way to say hello to me and make me feel that I was the most important person in the room. Ever since I was a little kid, he always had a way of building up my self-esteem and self-confidence. Thank you, Lieutenant Vasser, for helping me throughout the years and for your service to the city of Bessemer. - Seth Holloway.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO