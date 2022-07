A Nashville area resident has been charged with a felony count of Second Degree Battery, following an investigation last month by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies, the State’s Crimes Against Children Division and the Department of Human Services. The investigation led to the arrest of 30 year old Kevin Ray Miller, who has a Nashville address on Highway 26. Authorities say an anonymous tip of possible abuse involving a minor child led to the investigation, and subsequent arrest of Miller.

