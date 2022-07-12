Rebecca O. Templin

Peggy Horne Sellers, age 80 of Little Mountain, SC and formerly of Columbus County, passed on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, Columbia, SC. A visitation will be held from 12:45 pm until 1:45 pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Worthington Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery in Whiteville.
Elllis Sterling Ward, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Angel House, Lower Cape Fear Life Care, Whiteville, NC. Sterling was born on September 27, 1937 in Columbus County to the late Ellis Sterling Ward and Nellie Gore Ward. Sterling worked as a supervisor with Georgia...
Thurman Odell Lanier, age 79, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Whiteville, NC. Born September 4, 1942 in Columbus County, NC, he was the son of the late William Rossie Lanier and Gladys Cribb Lanier and the widower of Bonnie Faye Norris Lanier. He was...
Wantia Freeman, 49, of 317 Spearman Road, Bolton, NC, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The funeral will be 1:00 PM Thursday, July 14, at Community Prayer House, 17362 Sam Potts Highway, Bolton, NC, by Apostle Tanty Freeman. Burial will be in the New Hope Community Cemetery in Council, NC.
Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president Jennifer Holcomb is leaving the post she has held for a decade. Holcomb made the announcement this morning in an email. “I have accepted a position with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina as their Existing Industry Expansion Manager for the Sandhills Region,” Holcomb said. “I will still represent Columbus County along with nine other counties and work from my home office.”
Campground regulations and drainage issues around the Waccamaw Shores area topped the Lake Waccamaw commissioners agenda Tuesday. Don Delisle of 144 Waccamaw Shores Road attended June’s meeting to express his concern about the water not flowing as it does on Canal Cove Road and causing swamp-like conditions in his backyard. He’s been working with Mayor Matt Wilson over the last several weeks to seek solutions to fix the problem, and he gave an update at last night’s meeting.
Darlene Abigail “Abbie” Highfill Soles age 71, of Chadbourn went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. She was a native of Guilford County and the daughter of the late Eugene Highfill and Lera Jackson Highfill. She was preceded in death by a son, Darrel Soles and a great-granddaughter, Abigail Rose Blackwell.
Nothing says summer like a “red to the rind” watermelon. Whether it’s a Charleston Grey on a grandmother’s porch after Sunday dinner, a truckload of Congos at Vacation Bible School, a volunteer hybrid broken open on the tailgate of a tobacco truck — or even teenagers stealing a melon in the dead of night — watermelons invoke memories for almost everyone in southeastern North Carolina.
The chase for a stolen car ended after a teen suspect allegedly rammed a patrol car in Whiteville Saturday. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 17-year-old suspect allegedly took a Nissan Altima at gunpoint Saturday in Elizabethtown just before 3 p.m. Elizabetown Police pursued the suspect into Columbus County and the city limits of Whiteville, heading down Warrior Trail.
Some icons of the American West will return to the Boys and Girls Home this week, and some of them could find new homes. The Bureau of Land Management will have wild horses and donkeys available for adoption by qualified horseowners Friday and Saturday at Lake Waccamaw. Admission to the event is free for spectators.
Contractors bored through a water line north of Whiteville Wednesday, leading to a boil water advisory for many customers in Columbus County Water District Three. The areas affected include Tart Road addresses higher than 8917, James B. White Highway North, Red Hill Road, Memory’s Corner, Plum Street, and Peach Street.
Young athletes have a number of opportunities to hone their skills and get ready for the coming seasons over the next month. • West Columbus Youth Sports will host four youth sports camps in August. Youth football camp will be August 1-3. Cheerleaders will also be holding camp the same...
Larry Hewett is a retired Columbus County art teacher who spent much of his career devoting his time and efforts to not only his students, but to the patients of Lower Cape Fear Lifecare (LCFL) as well. Now a patient himself, Hewett is completing an item on his bucket list:...
Norman Lee Gore, 83, passed away July 8, 2022, in Ash, North Carolina. He was born October 22, 1938, in Southport, North Carolina, a son of the late Cordia Bradley Gore and Mary Beck Gore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Marie Tripp Gore. Mr. Gore was a career painter and previously served as a gunner in the United States Navy.
