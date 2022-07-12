Rebecca O. Templin

Campground regulations and drainage issues around the Waccamaw Shores area topped the Lake Waccamaw commissioners agenda Tuesday. Don Delisle of 144 Waccamaw Shores Road attended June’s meeting to express his concern about the water not flowing as it does on Canal Cove Road and causing swamp-like conditions in his backyard. He’s been working with Mayor Matt Wilson over the last several weeks to seek solutions to fix the problem, and he gave an update at last night’s meeting.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO