Natalie Martinez appointed as Third Judicial District Court Judge

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary is underway and election officials say, with new rule changes, you wont have as much time to get your ballot in this year. You'll also need a witness for your ballot.Early voting in Anoka County has been pretty slow, reflecting a statewide trend. So far this year, 20,000 have voted absentee statewide. That compares with 78,000 at this time in 2020, which saw a high turnout in part because it was a presidential year. That was also the height of COVID-19 restrictions."There were some special rules put in place for...
Comments / 0