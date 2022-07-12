Goodwill receives grant to support veteran, military spouse upskilling

Venice Florida Municipal Government is seeking volunteers to serve on the towns advisory boards. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 vacancy (full term) This board advises and gives recommendations to City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system of the City. It evaluates the City parks and recreation programs, facilities and services periodically to ensure that its objectives and goals are being achieved, and recommends the establishment of such rules and regulations as may be necessary from time to time pertinent to the operation, efficient management, maintenance and scheduling of parks and recreational facilities within the City. The board also evaluates, revises and recommends bicycle and multi-modal requests regarding use of parks, trails, roadways or other City property. The board meets quarterly, January, April, July and October, the third Monday of each month at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Seven regular members shall be City residents or the owners of real property located within the City.

VENICE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO