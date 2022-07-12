ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Goodwill receives grant to support veteran, military spouse upskilling

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment of $10,000 from the Manatee Community Foundation will help veterans and military spouses to increase their marketability in the workforce, achieve higher wages. SARASOTA/BRADENTON, FL (July 11, 2022) – Goodwill’s American Veterans and Their Families Program was created in 2013 to help veterans reintegrate into their families, communities and jobs....

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Well-known community foundation CEO announces retirement

One of the most prominent nonprofit CEOs in the Sarasota-Bradenton region, Mark Pritchett with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation , has announced his retirement. Pritchett, who has been with the foundation since 2008 and president and CEO since 2015, plans to retire in 2023. The foundation’s board, under what officials call “part of a well-planned, organization-wide succession planning process” has formed a CEO search committee that will commence a national search for his successor.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Bay Park Conservancy Reaches Fundraising Milestone

An additional $5 million in private philanthropy triggers an additional $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation. Sarasota, Fla. – July 12, 2022 – The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC), the non-profit organization responsible for overseeing the transformation of 53-acres of city-owned land along Sarasota’s bayfront into a world-class public park, has reached another significant milestone. Thanks to generous community donors, The Bay has raised a second $5 million from private sources, triggering a second $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation’s current challenge match.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Manatee County, FL
Society
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Bradenton, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota health department to hold school vaccination clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health will hold a walk-in, back to school immunizations clinic Saturday, July 23. The clinic, for school-aged children, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the department’s downtown location at 2200 Ringling Boulevard,. The following vaccines are required for children...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Two New Medical Offices Will Open in Downtown Wellen Park By 2023

If you're planning to move to south Sarasota County's fast-growing Wellen Park, you can expect find two new medical practices in the heart of its downtown plaza. Florida Lakes Vein Center and Seymour Smiles Orthodontics are slated to open in January 2023 as part of Wellen Park's phase one—a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-used destination with restaurants, retails shops and more.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Jada Langford-Fleming lie to the News-Press?

In an interview posted on July 12, 2022, News-Press Jada Langford-Fleming states:. A sixth-generation Floridian who taught in Lee County Schools for 10 years, Langford-Fleming said Southwest Florida defines who she is as a person. She’s also volunteered as a youth sports coach and is a trainer at 2 the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Charity#Sarasota Bradenton#Fl#American Veterans#Their Families Program
Tampa Bay News Wire

Sheraton Sand Key Resort Partners with Hands On Education for a Life Recipe

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2022 — The most recent addition to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort culinary staff is 22-year-old prep cook, Jenna Wieneke. Wieneke, almost completely blind following a life-threatening motorcycle accident, was not sure she would ever be able to work again, especially not in a kitchen. But Sheraton Sand Key Resort’s award-winning Executive Chef, Andrew Basch has a secret ingredient for joint success.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County's largest homeless shelter to close down

The largest shelter for homeless families in Pinellas County is closing for good. Grace House blames the Juvenile Welfare Board for cutting off some of their funding, but the board pointed the finger back at Grace House, saying the shelter wasn't being run efficiently.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Orthopedic Specialists Adds MRI Technician

PALM HARBOR – Orthopedic Specialists has hired Stacy Cole as its newest MRI technologist for its on-site imaging department. A second-generation U.S. Air Force veteran, Stacy worked as an imaging technologist at Air Force bases in California and Ohio for 20 years. When his daughter got accepted at Florida State University, he, his wife, and their younger son also moved to the Sunshine State.
PALM HARBOR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Charities
observernews.net

South Shore Hospital announces new treatment for men with BPH

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is now exclusively offering the latest, most advanced treatment for men with BPH, more commonly known as prostate gland enlargement. The condition is common in males over age 50. “We are the first [and only] hospital in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties to offer this...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Florida Phoenix

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco has the most sinkholes in the state. It’s got more nudist resorts than the rest of the country. The Klan once adopted a highway here. And now the place is infested with giant African land snails.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The do-gooding duo driving change on Longboat Key

"It was science nerd love at first sight," when Jeffrey Driver met Terri Scott. Fast forward to Nov. 25 of this year, and the Drivers will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. They both thank Lasik surgery that they won't be wearing matching Coke bottle glasses like the day they met.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
wengradio.com

Volunteers Needed To Serve On Venice City Advisory Boards

Venice Florida Municipal Government is seeking volunteers to serve on the towns advisory boards. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 vacancy (full term) This board advises and gives recommendations to City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and recreation system of the City. It evaluates the City parks and recreation programs, facilities and services periodically to ensure that its objectives and goals are being achieved, and recommends the establishment of such rules and regulations as may be necessary from time to time pertinent to the operation, efficient management, maintenance and scheduling of parks and recreational facilities within the City. The board also evaluates, revises and recommends bicycle and multi-modal requests regarding use of parks, trails, roadways or other City property. The board meets quarterly, January, April, July and October, the third Monday of each month at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Seven regular members shall be City residents or the owners of real property located within the City.
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy