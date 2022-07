A developer has shared a way to dual-boot Windows 10/11 and Chrome OS on an AMD Ryzen-powered Chromebook. Note that there are simpler ways to get a Windows-like experience on a Chromebook, including virtualization apps such as Parallels Desktop. And you shouldn't get your hopes too high about Microsoft's OS and apps running smoothly on a Chromebook, especially if you're using one of the many lower-specced machines, since this method is not officially supported. You should take caution and be aware of the Chromebook manufacturer's warranty before deciding if you want to use the developer's guide.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO