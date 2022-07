Sharpsburg, N.C. — A Family Dollar clerk in Sharpsburg held her own Thursday against a customer who pushed through plexiglass at her checkout counter and tried to stab her. Surveillance video shows the man pay for an item then push the barrier and stab at the clerk, who responds by beating him back with her hands. She then throws something at him as he leaves the store.

