One of the unique tourist attractions in Pensacola is the Hawkshaw Lagoon Memorial Park, which houses the only Missing Children’s Memorial in the entire United States. From the observation deck in the Park, visitors can enjoy this incredible sculpture and admire the surrounding wildlife. The park also has a walking bridge, which allows visitors to explore the area. This park has a rich ecosystem that features sea life and a wide range of bird species.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO