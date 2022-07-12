Gaston County store sells $100,000 lottery winner

A Virginia man trusted his hunch to buy a lottery ticket at a store in Stanley and it paid off with a $100,000 win.

Barry Bruce of Danville, Virginia, bought a $25 "Spectacular Riches" scratch-off ticket at the Jones Exxon on N.C. 16 South in Stanley.

“I really was about to walk out,” Bruce told state lottery officials. “My mind just told me to go back and buy the ticket.

“I thought I won $100 at first,” Bruce said. “I was just like, ‘Wow.’”

Bruce collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

He said he would use his winnings to remodel his home and help out his family.

Spectacular Riches debuted in October with eight $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Four $1 million prizes and 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

