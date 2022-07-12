Nashville SC to launch MLS Next Pro reserve team in Huntsville, Alabama. Here's why

For the first time as a Major League Soccer franchise, Nashville SC will field a reserve team in 2023. But it won't be playing matches in Tennessee.

Nashville announced Tuesday it will base its MLS Next Pro team in Huntsville, Alabama at Joe Davis Stadium, a two-hour drive south. Joe Davis Stadium was once home to former Milwaukee Brewers Double-A affiliate Huntsville Stars (1984-2014). It's currently undergoing a 14-month, $28 million renovation makeover to become a modernized multi-use venue. The 6,000-seat stadium will be ready by May 2023.

The club said a team name and schedule will revealed with the city of Huntsville "in the coming months."

"When we started building our MLS team in Nashville, we talked a lot about the key ingredients that made Nashville a perfect soccer city: great energy, strong business community and a real civic pride,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a club statement. “It’s quite obvious in spending time in Huntsville that the same raw ingredients exist here. We could not be more excited about bringing our MLS NEXT Pro team to Huntsville and the amazing stadium project."

MLS Next Pro was constructed by Major League Soccer in June 2021 to be the middle link between its youth soccer arm, MLS Next, and MLS. The inaugural season features 21 clubs – all of which are housed under MLS clubs, except for Rochester New York FC.

Nashville is one of eight clubs joining the league next year, including Atlanta United II and New York Red Bulls II. At the time of publishing, all inaugural and incoming clubs have housed clubs in market, except for Nashville. Here's why.

Why Nashville SC chose Huntsville for MLS Next Pro

Nashville said it has always planned to build its soccer footprint out of market. In fact, club ownership studied several markets outside of Nashville for its MLS Next Pro team, before settling on northern Alabama.

Since March, the city of Huntsville has been publicly recruiting to host minor league soccer at its new stadium. Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement that soccer has become "one of the most popular and fastest growing sports in our region."

“When the city decided to renovate Joe Davis Stadium and convert its playing field to multi-use fields, we hoped pro soccer would find a way here," Battle said. "Today, we are proud to deliver this exciting sports amenity to our community.”

How MLS Next Pro works

MLS Next Pro is the third tier of professional soccer in the U.S. and is level with USL League One and the National Independent Soccer Association, or NISA. The USL Championship is the second-tier league.

By 2023, MLS-owned reserve teams like Atlanta, New York and LA Galaxy II will move to MLS Next Pro. There previously as many as nine MLS-owned clubs playing in USL as recently as 2019.

