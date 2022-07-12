Arc Detroit, Downtown Boxing Gym among nonprofits benefiting from Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, the sitewide sale for the world's largest retailer, is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year, Amazon's promotion reaches far beyond half-off markdowns. In Detroit, Amazon is donating $300,000 and sports gear to local youth sports nonprofits.

One of the nonprofits, Downtown Boxing Gym, is hosting a community event in celebration of the contributions. On Wednesday, the in-person Prime party will give the organization an opportunity to collect donations.

Fourteen other Detroit foundations benefit from this year's online sale. One organization — Arc Detroit — advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Other groups include sports clubs, youth centers and autism foundations.

Prime Day has another altruistic option for giving back: AmazonSmile. The shopping feature allows 1% of eligible purchases to a charity of your choice. This percentage is double from the usual 0.5% of proceeds on any regular day.

Shop through the AmazonSmile website, or enable the Smile option if shopping through the app.

There are more than one million organizations to choose from. You can purge the guilt of retail therapy by setting up this feature to give back a portion of your purchase. This way, you can be part of something bigger as you track your package to your front porch.