Detroit, MI

Arc Detroit, Downtown Boxing Gym among nonprofits benefiting from Amazon Prime Day

By Liliana Webb, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Amazon Prime Day, the sitewide sale for the world's largest retailer, is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year, Amazon's promotion reaches far beyond half-off markdowns. In Detroit, Amazon is donating $300,000 and sports gear to local youth sports nonprofits.

One of the nonprofits, Downtown Boxing Gym, is hosting a community event in celebration of the contributions. On Wednesday, the in-person Prime party will give the organization an opportunity to collect donations.

Fourteen other Detroit foundations benefit from this year's online sale. One organization — Arc Detroit — advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Other groups include sports clubs, youth centers and autism foundations.

Prime Day has another altruistic option for giving back: AmazonSmile. The shopping feature allows 1% of eligible purchases to a charity of your choice. This percentage is double from the usual 0.5% of proceeds on any regular day.

Shop through the AmazonSmile website, or enable the Smile option if shopping through the app.

There are more than one million organizations to choose from. You can purge the guilt of retail therapy by setting up this feature to give back a portion of your purchase. This way, you can be part of something bigger as you track your package to your front porch.

The Detroit Free Press

3 environmental companies get 20-year ban on doing work for Detroit

Detroit's inspector general debarred three environmental companies from working with the city after a yearslong investigation into improper business practices. Warren-based abatement company BBEK Environmental, along with its owner Kevin Woods, is prohibited from working with the city of Detroit until 2039. Green Way Environmental and HC Consultants, which helped BBEK with air monitoring, are also prohibited until 2039. The effective date stems back to Aug. 5, 2019, when the three companies were suspended from doing work...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Historic, beloved Loui's Pizza expands hours to five days a week

A key player in the storied history of Detroit-style pizza, Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park has finally expanded its hours after being open on weekends only, post pandemic. "We cannot wait to see you and thank you for your continued support during these recent times," reads a post on social media about the new hours.
DETROIT, MI
