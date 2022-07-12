Hartland trustee apologizes for flying misogynistic flag at Hometown Celebration

A village of Hartland trustee apologized at Monday night's board meeting for hanging a flag that many in the community found offensive.

Trustee Tom Truttschel spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting before the board and those in attendance.

"Recently at the Hometown Celebration parade, I had used some poor judgment in hanging a flag that people took offense to, and rightfully so based on their feelings," he said. "I appreciate that, and the last thing I wanted to do was have that negatively affect the people of this village and the board, so I just wanted to offer my sincere apology for that that day."

The apology came after six speakers at the June 27 Village Board meeting and other community members voiced their opposition to Truttschel flying a flag along the parade route that read, "Jo and the Ho Gotta Go," referring to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The parade took place June 26.

Truttschel previously told the Journal Sentinel that the flag was flown on a tree in his front yard on East Capital Drive for less than an hour. He said initially that the flag was "political satire."

