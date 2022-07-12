ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson called out for giving daughter Birdie, 3, a pacifier

By Francesca Bacardi
 2 days ago
Critics blasted Jessica Simpson over her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier.

Birdie’s binky is doing everything but pacifying.

Jessica Simpson is being called out on social media over her 3-year-old sucking on a pacifier in pictures snapped from their lake vacation, with followers giving their unsolicited opinions on the toddler having the soothing object.

“Birdies a little old for a binkie don’t you think,” asked one follower.

“Pacifier??🙄🤦🏻‍♀️” noted another.

“Is that a pacifier!?????” asked a seemingly concerned follower.

“Passy needs to be gone… It messes up their teeth so bad,” claimed another follower who is not a dentist. “My friend is finding that out he [sic] kid has major dental issues.”

While some took issue with Simpson’s parenting decision, others defended the “Newlyweds” alum, 42, against the haters who also called out her lips’ appearance.

“I honestly hope Jess doesn’t read the disgusting comments on here. It must be soul destroying having your photos picked apart online by strangers,” wrote one fan. “And before anyone starts with the oh she’s a public figure, NO that does not give you a free pass to say horrible things, she is human, this is her space & we know nothing about her personal life aside from what she decides to share.”

Simpson hasn’t responded to the commentary on her photos and instead chose to focus on her birthday and how much she has changed over the years in a follow-up Instagram post dedicated to herself.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades,” she wrote. “…I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend.”

