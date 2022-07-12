ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin and Hailey Bieber make out in Idaho amid his Ramsay Hunt recovery

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
 2 days ago

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber packed on the PDA over the weekend while vacationing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, amid his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber packed on the PDA while getting cozy on a boat in Idaho.
Splash News / BACKGRID

The “Sorry” singer, 28, and the model, 25, were photographed kissing and getting cozy on a boat during their romantic summer getaway with friends .

They were seen lying together on the deck of the vessel before standing up and sweetly embracing each other.

Justin was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Splash News / BACKGRID

Hailey stunned in a blue one-piece designed by family friend Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims, which she accessorized with a dainty “Rhode” necklace, which is her middle name as well as the name of her new skincare brand .

She paired the swimsuit with a dark blue baseball cap and swept her highlighted tresses behind her shoulders.

Justin and Hailey chatted while on the boat.
Splash News / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Justin cut an equally relaxed figure in a pair of black swim trunks.

The model stunned in a blue swimsuit.
Splash News / BACKGRID

The Canadian crooner went shirtless while accessorizing with a white beaded necklace, a black watch and sunglasses.

Hailey put on a leggy display.
Splash News / BACKGRID

The outing came after Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in early June, which forced him to postpone the US dates of his “Justice” world tour .

Hailey, whom Justin wed in September 2018, has been by her husband’s side throughout all of his recent public outings — including a Los Angeles church service last month.

Justin cooled off in the lake.
Splash News / BACKGRID

The couple looked casual when they stepped out for the service in Justin’s first sighting since telling fans he was suffering from the syndrome, which causes facial paralysis .

Justin was all smiles as he dried off.
Splash News / BACKGRID

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin. Each day has gotten better ,” he explained in an Instagram post at the time, noting he had a faith-filled “perspective” on his health situation.

The couple were also photographed embracing.
Splash News / BACKGRID

“Through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms,” Justin continued.

Justin revealed in June that he was suffering from facial paralysis.
Instagram/Justin Bieber

He also wrote in the post’s caption, “By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm.”

Comments / 26

Ruth Gonzales
2d ago

At least they came to Idaho to Vacation a great place to enjoy the Beautiful Mountains and rivers and some great people but not on here very rude comments but there are more good people in Idaho than rude ones.

Reply(2)
8
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
