Westborough, Grafton public libraries among seven communities in state awarded total of $50M in grants

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
A decade of discussions about possible renovations to the Westborough Public Library may finally become a reality after it was approved for a provisional grant to assist in the construction costs.

The library, as well as the Grafton Public Library, were among the seven communities throughout the commonwealth that were awarded part of $50 million Provisional Construction Grants by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners Thursday.

"It was such an exciting moment. It was something we've been waiting for and looking forward to for so long," said Maureen Amyot, director of the Westborough Public Library. "When they announced the grant it was like Christmas morning."

The grants, which are state funded through the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program, awarded over $9.4 million to Westborough and $7.4 million to Grafton to assist in renovations, as well as expansion of technology and library resources.

The library applied for the grant in 2017 and was approved, but was placed at number 11 on the prioritized fund list. It finally reached number one this year.

However, the grant will only fund part of the renovation costs, as the rest has to be funded by the municipality, a press release from the Board of Library Commissioners said.

Westborough residents will have the opportunity to vote on funding the renovations using taxpayer money in October at a town meeting, said Lynne Soukup, assistant director of the library.

"Now we're going through a process to revise our design and we'll go to a town meeting this fall to see if they will approve the renovation and construction," said Soukup. "Which will be considerably more."

The original cost estimate from 2016, with a 5% contingency, was about $24 million, she said.

"The town is going to have to pay for the remainder of that project," Soukup said.

Although, before that meeting takes place, residents will have the opportunity to attend a series of meetings during which community members will be provided information about the project and get answers to any questions they may have.

"The next public forum on the library project will be on July 19 at 7 p.m. at the library," Soukup said. "I believe they're going to be at least a couple more before the October meeting."

Capital campaign

There will also be an effort to alleviate some of the burden on taxpayers through fundraising efforts, Amyot said.

The Westborough Public Library Foundation, a nonprofit formed in 2017 by interested residents, will "kick off a capital campaign" to raise $1 million if residents vote to approve funding for the renovations in October, she said.

Details of changes

Amyot and Soukup were able to provide some details of some of the changes the century-old building will undergo if all goes according to plan.

"We'll have a much larger teen space in the new building," Amyot said. "The children's space will move up to the top floor of the building where it will be full of light and colorful and fun."

She said that the Westborough Center for History and Culture will also be upgraded to have an archive space.

"We've been given a treasure trove of historic documents and photographs over the last few years and we want to be able to preserve those appropriately," Amyot said. "We've been able to digitize some and we want to digitize more but we also need to be able to preserve the originals."

Soukup said that the building will also undergo an expansion, as it's "poorly sized for our community.

"We've had tremendous growth," she said. "The last renovation project was done in 1980, so we're dealing with 1980 infrastructure wiring."

She said that the renovations will also improve accessibility for the public by making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Soukup said that if the renovations are approved in October, the library will have to relocate to a temporary space and construction should begin in 2023.

Grafton Public Library

Although the Grafton Public Library was also awarded the provisional grant, renovations and expansion of the building had already started in November 2019.

The library was awarded the grant in 2017, and like Westborough, was placed on the waitlist until it moved up far enough to receive the award this year.

The $7.4 million grant was estimated to cover about 47% of costs, according to a release from the library at the time of the groundbreaking.

A representative from the Grafton Public Library could not be reached for comment.

Amyot said discussions about renovations began in 2012 and, since she has made an effort to conduct outreach build interest over the last 10 years, she is optimistic voters will vote to approve funding the renovations.

"I know times are difficult right now with taxes and the cost of things but I really think there's a lot of support in Westborough for the library," she said. "I think when we bring this project to them, the voters are going to be as excited about it as we are and that they're gonna approve it."

