Worcester, MA

Michael McDermott, managing editor at Providence Journal, named head of newsroom at Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
Michael McDermott, managing editor of the Providence Journal, will take over as the executive editor of the Telegram & Gazette.

McDermott, who has spent two decades in journalism, will begin his new post by the end of the month.

He replaces Dave Nordman, who ran the paper for four years before stepping down in May to take a job at Northeastern University.

The T&G and Providence Journal are owned by Gannett, the country's largest newspaper publisher.

“It’s an honor to take this role in Worcester, particularly at a time when the city is celebrating its 300th anniversary," McDermott said. "The Telegram & Gazette has been an essential part of that history. I’m looking forward to getting to know the city and surrounding communities so that we can provide the best coverage today and in the years to come.”

In selecting McDermott as the head of the T&G newsroom, Lisa Strattan, New England regional editor for Gannett, cited his various newsroom roles, from reporting for The Patriot Ledger of Quincy to his time as sports editor of the Providence Journal. He has been the paper's managing editor for five years.

"The Telegram is an important institution in Central Mass., and I believe Michael will be an amazing steward at this important point in its history," Strattan said. "Michael has enviable experience and journalistic insights and I look forward to witnessing his success and the continued success of the T&G."

McDermott was introduced to the T&G news staff Tuesday.

He grew up in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia. He lives in Rhode Island with his wife, Christine, and their two sons, Logan, 15, and Jonah, 12.

