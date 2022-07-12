ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Berwick, ME

Hot Summer Nights concert series returns to South Berwick

By Special to Seacoastonline
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKOHJ_0gcwkPAW00

SOUTH BERWICK - The show will go on in South Berwick this summer with a series of concerts featuring a lineup of well-known Seacoast area musicians scheduled to take place at Central School five Wednesday nights in July and August.

The Hot Summer Nights concerts series will begin Wednesday, July 13 and feature five top local bands along with opening sets by youth musicians from the area.

The first four concerts will be at Central School and the last one, on Aug. 10, will take place at the annual LanternFest. The Central School concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. with the opening act , followed by main act at 7 p.m. The Lantern Fest show begins at 6 p.m. at Spring Hill.

Audience members are invited to bring picnics, and can pick up special concert meals from local restaurants. No concessions will be sold on site this year.

“Concert-goers can bring their own picnics to the lawn, or take advantage of the many great places to eat in town,” said Kara Plank, committee member.

The Hot Summer Nights committee is looking for local businesses interested in helping to sponsor the series and get recognition at the shows and on Facebook.

“We get great musicians playing for us in South Berwick, thanks to generous community sponsors, “ said Len Bogh, who is chairing the committee. “My company, Great Northern Builders, is proud to be sponsoring one of the five nights of music on the lawn."

Hot Summer Nights is a program of SoBo Central, South Berwick’s nonprofit community group. An umbrella group for several organizations, SoBo Central includes the Food Pantry, Home for the Holidays, the Common Ground Tuskegee South Berwick Sister City group and the Keep South Berwick Warm Fuel Fund. Its signature event is the annual Lantern Fest.

The 2022 lineup begins on July 13 with Sugar Blood Jinx, which blends elements of blues, jazz, roots and rock. John Malloy, who performed at the first Hot Summer Nights concert more than 20 years ago, will open. Malloy re-emerged recently with a batch of new original songs.

On July 20, Sifter, an indie rock project, will feature Monica Crigler on keyboards, John Mettam on bass and Laura Cromwell on drums. Ella Bogh of South Berwick, a Marshwood High School sophomore next year, will open. Bogh, a ukelele player and singer, draws from an eclectic range of musical styles.

On July 27, La Madeleine, with its blend of French folk songs and ballads and Celtic fiddle tunes, will feature the group’s original lineup and celebrate the release of a new album, “La Tendresse.” Opener Page Waldo, a graduate of Berwick Academy and Connecticut College, is a guitarist and vocalist.

On Aug. 3, O'Donnell, Klaxton & Clark features Chris Klaxton on drums, Jimmy Clark on bass and Taylor O’Donnell on keyboards and vocals. They have a repertoire ranging from jazz standards to unique interpretations of popular rock, folk, R&B and pop favorites as well as O’Donnell’s original songs. Opener Grace Libby, who will be a junior at Berwick Academy, plays guitar and sings.

On Aug 10 at Lanternfest, Jamsterdam, a high energy rock band, which specializes in upbeat covers, rap mash-ups and catchy originals, is the headliner. Opener Lainey Doran, a sophomore at Marshwood next year, is a finger-style guitarist with a powerful voice.

Those who want to follow the series can on Facebook can do so at facebook.com/HotSummerNightsConcerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 WCYY

30 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Maine

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine Silverball Tavern in Saco is a Pinball Lovers Dream

I am a big lover of pinball. I've loved playing it ever since I was old enough to stand on a chair at Minnie's Restaurant in South Paris, watching as men who chain-smoked with an ashtray on the game, flipped the ball around the playfield racking up points. I missed...
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldo, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
South Berwick, ME
Government
City
South Berwick, ME
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The rebirth of Pepperrell Cove

Thursday, July 21st — Tonight, Pepperrell Cove in Kittery is undergoing a renaissance. In the early 1800's the Frisbee family opened up a market, and after many years, a group of Seacoast folks opened up a new market and restaurant while paying tribute to the history of the area.
KITTERY, ME
94.3 WCYY

Westbrook Brunch Favorite Brea Lu Cafe Moving to New Location

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Perhaps that's one of the reasons Brea Lu Cafe has continued to thrive over the course of many years despite ownership changes, location changes, a pandemic, and even a restaurant fire. More changes appear to be on the way for the venerable brunch spot, as a large "For Lease" sign recently popped up at their current location. Brea Lu cleared up the confusion, stating their lease was set to expire shortly and they would have a new home to share with their fans.
WESTBROOK, ME
102.9 WBLM

Live Music is Back At the Ballpark in OOB

Thanks to the great folks at the Old Orchard Beach Recreation Department, concerts are BACK at the Ballpark! The "Rock the Park" Concert series started last Thursday with Motor Booty Affair. The weather was great and the crowd was big! These shows are cheap, family (and dog) friendly, with good food and beer available. Sounds perfect to us!
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Rock Band#Concerts#Jazz#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Central School#Great Northern Builders#Sobo Central
102.9 WBLM

The Scoop Deck in Wells is ‘Legen-Dairy’

I like ice cream. I like it even better with a sense of humor. Nothing fits the bill more than The Scoop Deck in Wells. Around since the 80's, this is where you go if you like gigantic portions of ice cream. They don't make their own, but get it from Blake's in New Hampshire and sometimes Gifford's ice cream made right here in Maine.
WELLS, ME
Boston

These surf lodge-inspired cottages just opened in Maine

The Wanderer's adults-only cottages are open through Oct. 23. Travelers seeking a coastal Maine getaway can now book luxury, adults-only cottages near the beach in Kennebunk. The Wanderer, comprised of 17 white clapboard surf lodge-inspired studio and one-bedroom cottages, opened July 8. The cottages are owned and operated by Lord & Harrington, LLC, the company that founded Batson River Brewing & Distilling, and managed by Atlantic Hospitality.
KENNEBUNK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Q97.9

Maine Suing Windham Moving Company for Threatening Customers Who Write Bad Reviews

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Severe weather could bring gusty winds, hail to Maine Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — Strong storms are expected to roll through the area early Tuesday evening. A surge of warm, moist air will arrive in the afternoon, bringing with it afternoon sunshine before the rain begins. The sunshine will rapidly warm the air and cause instability in the atmosphere with...
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Kittery officials kill proposed $300 million housing development

KITTERY, Maine — The Kittery Town Council and Planning Board voted to alter the zoning of a stretch of land where a $300 million housing development had been proposed, essentially killing the project. The council voted unanimously following a heated public hearing Wednesday night where residents voiced their concerns...
KITTERY, ME
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

1K+
Followers
388
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy