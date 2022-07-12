ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Major game publisher reportedly hacked by ransomware group

By Georgina Young
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Bandai Namco has now confirmed that confidential information has been obtained from its servers.

The attack took place on July 3, but it is unclear when the firm became aware of the breach.

The company also admitted to the possibility that customer information was included in the leak.

The entire official statement follows:

"On 3rd July, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorised access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan).

"After we confirmed the unauthorised access, we have taken measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading.

“In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about the existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause.

"We will continue to investigate the cause of this incident and will disclose the investigation results as appropriate.

“We will also work with external organisations to strengthen security throughout the Group and take measures to prevent recurrence.

"We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident."

Source: Eurogamer. The original story follows.

BANDAI Namco has allegedly been hacked by a group called Alphv in a brazen bid to extort cash from the game-maker.

The company is one of the world’s biggest publishers owning more than 70 gaming series and franchises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opxhr_0gcwkIEf00
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series - Bandai Namco Credit: Bandai Namco

Most recently it published Elden Ring which received glowing reviews across PlayStation and Xbox.

Other series owned by the company include fighting games like Soulcalibur, and Tekken, and anime titles such as Digimon, Dragonball, and Gundam.

While the publisher has not officially revealed that any such breach has taken place, online security sites claim to have confirmed the information.

Alphv, alternatively known as Alpha, or Black Cat, has taken responsibility for the hack, claiming to have acquired sensitive data.

This is not the first company the group claims to have hacked into.

Recent targets of the group include HydraElectric, an aerospace firm, and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, an organisation which focuses on urban development in Saudi Arabia.

The number of gaming companies targeted by ransomware attacks has increased of late.

Capcom, CD Projekt, and Electronic Arts have all reportedly been struck by data breaches in recent years.

This is likely because people are now more aware of the value of the gaming industry, as a leader in the entertainment market.

If the hack is real, then what happens next will depend on whether Bandai Namco decides to pay the group’s ransom.

Currently, there is no information as to what the alleged data breach contained.

It could include information and even images of upcoming Bandai Namco games, including unannounced titles.

However, it is more likely to contain sensitive data about staff, such as personal information and payment details.

If the company decides not to work with the group, then it is possible that this data could be released to the public.

Bandai Namco does not focus on free-to-play or live service games, so it is probable that player data was not contained in the breach.

We will update the article with more information when it becomes available, or if Bandai Namco comments on the situation.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

