Pete Davidson Is the New Face ‘Among Other Parts’ of Men’s Grooming Brand Manscaped

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Pete Davidson for Manscaped. Manscaped/YouTube

Pete Davidson is taking his comedic talents to the world of beauty! The actor is the new face of men’s grooming brand Manscaped, and he wants everyone to, “Shave it, baby.”

In a new ad for the lifestyle label released on Monday, July 11, Davidson, 28, promotes Manscaped‘s Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer with a variety of funny one-liners. “This is Pete Davidson for Manscaped,” the Saturday Night Live alum begins in the commercial before bursting into laughter. “Let’s show them how hairless we could be, boys,” Davidson, who is dressed in a black satin robe, then says.

The King of Staten Island star later stresses, “Presentation matters,” adding: “Don’t make me get specific ’cause I will.” He then jokes, “Shave it, baby!”

In the next scene, the New York native turns around to use the device, exclaiming, “I got a hot date.” He then shares that he’s been using Manscaped “long enough to where I think it’s time we went into business together.”

The commercial concludes with Davidson saying, “Meet the new face, among other parts, of Manscaped.”

Manscaped announced that the Big Time Adolescence star signed a four-year partnership with the lifestyle brand. In his new role, Davidson will star in ads, campaigns and will provide customers with “many more laughs.” The comedian is also a Manscaped shareholder.

“Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of Manscaped, via the release. “One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans. We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion.”

In addition to the trimmer, Manscaped offers shaving creams, deodorant, cologne, boxers and more.

While this is Davidson’s first beauty partnership, he’s no newcomer when it comes to keeping up his appearance.

The actor’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, raved over his love of skincare during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on June 2.

“I never knew you can be so happy watching TV series and going to the gym. I actually don’t care if I go out [in workout clothes] and have no makeup on. It’s the most refreshing feeling,” Kardashian, 41, shared. “I had this big pimple on my nose, and I kept on complaining about [it] and being like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to get up, I have to put pimple medicine on … One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and beauty products.”

The Skims founder continued, explaining that before she could apply the cream, she fell asleep. However, Davidson came to her rescue. “I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose … Like, he put it on for me in my sleep, because he knew that I really needed it to go away,” she added.

In a confessional interview, the Selfish author revealed that their relationship came about after she hosted SNL in October 2021. Afterward, she got Davidson’s number from a producer on the show. “I text him … I was just thinking, like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there,'” Kardashian joked.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

