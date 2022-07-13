ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must-Haves! The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals With 4.5 Stars or Higher

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Prime Day has only just kicked off, and it's already overwhelming! Where do you begin your shopping journey? You may have a specific product category in mind, but if you don't have a set game plan, we thought it may be helpful to filter out the deals by ranking top-rated products!

These deals lined up below are all rated 4.5 stars or higher, so it's only the best of the best. These products include kitchen appliances, beauty products and a slew of home essentials you can use to upgrade your space. Scroll on to check out these awesome savings!

Kitchen Deals

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This is a serious professional blender which any smoothie enthusiast needs in their lives! The extra sharp blades and different speed settings are top-notch, and make this blender a solid investment — which you can now pick up for a steep discount.

See it!

Get the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender (originally $630) on sale for $400 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Deals We're Shopping:

Health and Fitness Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mc3Vy_0gcwk8Ue00
C4 Original Pre Workout Powder Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Taking this pre-workout supplement before hitting the gym can take your fitness game to a completely new level! You may have more energy, which will increase your endurance and yield better results.

See it!

Get the C4 Original Pre Workout Powder (originally $50) on sale for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Deals We're Shopping:

Beauty Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUlRo_0gcwk8Ue00
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: You may have tried Whitestrips before, but you can upgrade that whitening experience with this set. It even comes with an enhancing light! It reportedly gives you more dramatic results at a faster rate — shoppers are amazed.

See it!

Get the Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light (originally $70) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Deals We're Shopping:

Home Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TepYr_0gcwk8Ue00
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers love how easy this vacuum is to use, and claim it makes getting rid of dust in the home that much easier! It's only 14 pounds, so you won't feel like you're getting an intense upper body workout when you're cleaning.

See it!

Get the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum (originally $200) on sale for $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Deals We're Shopping:

Furniture Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsITu_0gcwk8Ue00
nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Spruce up any space in your home by adding this jute rug into the mix! The neutral style of the rug is easy to match with any type of decor theme and ideal for the summertime and beyond.

See it!

Get the nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug (originally $209) on sale for $123 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Deals We're Shopping:

Lawn, Garden and Outdoor Goods Deals

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This may seem like a bit of a surprising pick, but it will certainly elevate any weekend getaway. If you've always wanted a hot tub in your backyard but can't shell out big bucks, this is the ultimate option.

See it!

Get the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub (originally $650) on sale for $389 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Deals We're Shopping:

Hurry! Dyson's (Rarely-Discounted) Airwrap Is on Sale For Prime Day!

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life.

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
