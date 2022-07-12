Chick-fil-A to host week-long cookie fundraiser

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCental) – Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Valley will host a week-long fundraiser in partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a press release, Chick-fil-A will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Chocolate Chunk Cookie purchased from July 18 to July 23.

The donation will be sent to the Food Bank RGV to help relieve hunger in the area.

“We are so proud to come together in support of Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley,” said Joe Gonzalez, operator of Chick-fil-A Palmhurst. “We hope the community will come out and show their support for this wonderful organization by enjoying some Chocolate Chunk Cookies.”

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is the largest regional, non-religious charity in South Texas, according to the release.

