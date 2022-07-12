ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Chick-fil-A to host week-long cookie fundraiser

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03egn8_0gcwji1e00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCental) – Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Valley will host a week-long fundraiser in partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a press release, Chick-fil-A will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Chocolate Chunk Cookie purchased from July 18 to July 23.

See it: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures deepest view of the universe

The donation will be sent to the Food Bank RGV to help relieve hunger in the area.

“We are so proud to come together in support of Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley,” said Joe Gonzalez, operator of Chick-fil-A Palmhurst. “We hope the community will come out and show their support for this wonderful organization by enjoying some Chocolate Chunk Cookies.”

Port of Brownsville on South Texas border could be deepest Gulf port

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is the largest regional, non-religious charity in South Texas, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

South Texas missionaries offer services for Christ

From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
BEEVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Experts see rise in family violence during summer

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley, summer brings more than rising temperatures. As the heat increases, crisis centers across the RGV say family violence is also on the rise. “There is an increase in violence during the summer and it doesn’t necessarily translate that they will seek out services right […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Lack of rain raises concerns for citrus growers

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lingering heatwave and lack of rain is raising concerns for Rio Grande Valley citrus growers. According to citrus grower and president of Texas Citrus Mutual, Dale Murden said his crops are doing okay but desperately need rain.  While citrus trees do not require much water, Murden said they need enough […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Brownsville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Brownsville, TX
Society
Click2Houston.com

This Texas zoo was voted the best in the state -- again

The Texas Travels Awards named San Antonio Zoo the top zoo in Texas just months after international publication Blooloop named the zoo the best in Texas and the second-best in the U.S. for its animal welfare, education, and conservation. “We are honored once again to be called the Best Zoo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

South Texas Health System Behavioral announces new CEO

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer for South Texas Health System Behavioral. Jessica Becker, MBA, began her responsibilities as CEO at the first and longest-running behavioral health facility with private inpatient treatment in the Rio Grande Valley on June 27.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

COVID-19 spiking on South Texas border as omicron variant spreads

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Coronavirus rates on the South Texas border are spiking again and attributed to fast-spreading omicron variants, health officials tell Border Report. In Hidalgo County, health officials reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Tuesday, including 86 hospitalizations and the death of one fully...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#South Texas#Chick Fil A#Rio Grande Valley#Food Drink#Charity#Restaurant Info#The Food Bank Rgv#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
Mix 97.9 FM

Need a Hand With Bills? Texas Utility Help Program is Here

With the price of groceries, gas, and everything else rising as you read this, the weather in Central Texas isn't helping. We use more electricity while the power grid struggles and fears of blackouts increase. The recent record-breaking temperatures are also causing utility bills to skyrocket, but there is some...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local organization reacts to SpaceX testing explosion

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An explosion during SpaceX testing caused concern for the non-profit organization, Save RGV. Save RGV advocates for a healthy and clean environment in the Rio Grande Valley, according to board member, Bill Berg. “The concern and the real concern is that SpaceX launch facility is way too close to Port […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy